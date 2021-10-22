Bop Shop: Songs From Coldplay And Selena Gomez, Duran Duran And Tove Lo, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
Coldplay ft. Selena Gomez: “Let Somebody Go”
A few years ago, a collaboration between Coldplay and Selena Gomez would’ve seemed unimaginable. But on the British rock group’s ninth album Music of the Spheres, they’ve ventured even further out of their comfort zone, working with the likes of Max Martin, BTS, Jacob Collier, and the “Lose You to Love Me” singer. Their joint offering feels celestial, if not also somber, as Gomez and singer Chris Martin swap verses about an inevitable and hopeless heartbreak. “When I called the mathematicians / And I asked them to explain / They said love is only equal to the pain,” Selena sings, her breathy vocals complementing Martin’s raspy tone quite nicely, sounding like a heavenly reprieve from hurt until they build into a “Fix You”-esque explosion. —Carson Mlnarik
Joy Oladokun: "I Can't Make You Love Me" (Bonnie Raitt cover)
For 30 years, Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" has been breaking hearts and inspiring many new takes on its aching power. The latest comes from rootsy songwriter Joy Oladokun, who opts for a tender, vaguely wounded delivery instead of a belt. Her voice pairs beautifully with lead guitar work from Jason Isbell. Together, it's a gathering storm as pretty as a sunset. —Patrick Hosken
Keshi: “Somebody”
Keshi has always been hard to define. His sound and style push boundaries and defy genre. His newest single, “Somebody,” proves just that. The song features a strong acoustic guitar-led melody overlaid with a lo-fi, trap beat to create a unique, yet harmonious track to accompany the Houston-bred artist’s viral vocals. Released alongside a sultry, cool-toned visual filled with smoke, melted candles, and stone statues, “Somebody” is the perfect song to lead us into Scorpio season and beyond. As the first single off his upcoming debut album, a track like “Somebody” is destined to leave you wanting more. —Sarina Bhutani
Zach Matari: “Flip It”
Zach Matari has a knack for writing pop songs with impactful social messages, and his latest single, “Flip It,” is no exception. The track taps into a common human experience of the last 18 months, quarantine, and the feelings of loneliness and hopelessness that come with it. But rather than wallow in sadness, the New Jersey-based singer-songwriter implores himself to “flip” the script and create a more favorable narrative. “Last year got me on the edge / I’m so over it, I just need to break it down and flip it,” Matari sings before the beat drops and reveals a surprising instrumental that gives a nod to his Arab roots. —Farah Zermane
Christine and the Queens: “Freedom”
On this soaring cover, Chris of Christine and the Queens takes George Michael’s iconic ode to self-expression to new heights. “I think there’s something you should know (I think it’s time I told you so) / There’s something deep inside of me (there’s someone that I’ve got to be),” the French pop singer belts over distorted keys and gospel-esque backing vocals. “Freedom! ‘90” dropped nearly 31 years ago, but Michael’s lyrics are as triumphant as ever. —Sam Manzella
Duran Duran ft. Tove Lo: "Give It All Up"
Tove Lo has long mined the dark depths of pop music, embodying the danger of love and the dizziness of romance. Alongside legends Duran Duran, she sounds right at home. Their new collaboration, "Give It All Up," is a blurry soundscape where the voices of her and band frontman Simon Le Bon chase each other, then disappear into pure texture. "Getting to sing along to Simon's voice was pretty surreal," she said in a statement. —Patrick Hosken
Hyyts: “Avalanche”
The best parts of being in love aren’t always the full thing of it. Sometimes it’s the moment right before you let it happen, when all the dizzying joy and paralyzing fear builds up until confession spills out. “Avalanche,” by Glasgow indie-pop duo Hyyts, simmers with this apprehension, the wonder of what will happen when you finally confess your feelings. “I don’t wanna rush or move too fast,” the song insists over swooning and skittering electric synths. And then — “but shit, I think I fucking love you!” — the words tumble out into the air. It feels like relief, the cathartic bliss of a release that only happens once in every relationship. —Terron Moore
Real Estate: "Days"
Back in 2011, suburban New Jersey heroes Real Estate released their best album, Days, a masterful collection of hazy landscapes and jangly guitar lines. It's only gotten better with age, which makes their new cover of the 1978 Television song of the same name both enthralling and nostalgic. It's what inspired them and helped them find their footing a decade ago. Today, it feels as good as discovering a $20 bill in an old pair of pants. —Patrick Hosken