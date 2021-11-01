Maci Bookout's Instagram

Happy Halloween: Here Are The Teen Moms (And Their Kiddos) All Dressed Up

Trick-or-treat: The Teen Mom families just celebrated Halloween 2021 spooky style.

The Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Young and Pregnant clans enjoyed the October 31 festivities with costumes, cheer and plenty of candy. Hi, Mario Kart, Little Red Riding Hood (plus the Big Bad Wolf), SpongeBob and so many more characters!

Check out the family themes and individual looks, below, and be sure to keep watching Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant every Tuesday beginning at 8/7c.