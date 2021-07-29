Lady Gaga Is Back In Center Frame In Gorgeous House Of Gucci Poster

Getty Images

Lady Gaga is returning to the screen in a new true crime film. She will appear in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, starring as the notorious Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of killing her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in an infamous court trial back in 1998. And on Thursday (July 29), she gave a sneak peek at the upcoming production.

The "Rain on Me" singer took to Instagram to share a promotional poster for the movie in which she dons pearly white jewelry and a net veil partially covering her face. As Reggiani, she presents herself like a beautiful black widow in the aftermath of her husband’s death. Gaga captioned the post with one word: “Stasera.”

Stasera can be translated from Italian to English as “this evening.” Is this a hint that there will be a trailer for House of Gucci dropping later this evening? We’ll have to wait and see.

Other character posters released on Thursday showcased other major cast members. While Gaga already revealed that Adam Driver will play Maurizio Gucci in a photo of the two together back in March, other members of the House will be played by all-star actors: Jared Leto as Paolo, Al Pacino as Aldo, and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo.

House of Gucci has faced opposition and controversy from the real Patrizia Reggiani and the Gucci family for not being consulted for the development of the film. Nevertheless, fans including Ariana Grande have expressed excitement for Gaga’s role and hope that the movie is heading for a successful award season. “My brilliant friend, I am so excited,” Grande shared on her Instagram story.

Lady Gaga previously starred in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born as Ally Maine, which she won Academy Awards for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper. She also appeared in seasons 5 and 6 in American Horror Story as the Countess and Scáthach. Gaga won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in the Miniseries or Television Film category for the fifth season.

House of Gucci is set to be released in the U.S. on November 24, 2021, and in the United Kingdom on November 28. The movie will also be available to stream on Paramount+.