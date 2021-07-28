Blackpink's Rosé Beautifully Covers Alicia Keys's 'If I Ain't Got You' With Some Help

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Blackpink member Rosé performed a beautiful cover of Alicia Keys’s 2003 hit “If I Ain’t Got You” with Shinee’s Onew and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun on Tuesday (July 27).

The cover can be seen in the latest episode of South Korean variety show The Sea of Hope. It’s a true collaboration: Suhyun begins the performance while Onew provides backing vox on the chorus. Rosé kicks off the second verse with her dreamy vocals and high notes as she sings the lyrics off her phone.

“Some people search for a fountain / That promises forever young,” she sings. “Some people need three dozen roses / And that's the only way to prove you love them.”

Rosé joins with Suhyun on the pre-chorus, and next, the Blackpink member continues the chorus with Onew. The SHINee member then concludes the cover by singing the outro.

Later in the episode, Rose and Onew also performed together on another heartwarming cover of Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat’s 2019 hit “Lucky.” Their voices accompany each other in harmony, providing a quite playful charm for the audience to sway with. “Lucky I’m in love with my best friend / Lucky to have been where I have been / Lucky to be coming home again,” they sing.

Rosé has been doing covers as of late on The Sea of Hope. Two weeks ago, she sang Paramore’s 2009 hit “The Only Exception.” On the first episode of the variety show in June, she also dove into John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” which the rock singer praised as “gorgeous.”

Rosé debuted her first solo single album R in March 2021. The lead single “On the Ground” peaked at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist in the U.S. The song also debuted and peaked at No. 1 on both the Global 200 and Global Exclusive U.S. charts, making history for both charts as the first song by a Korean solo artist to achieve as such.