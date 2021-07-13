The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See The Full List

The 2021 Emmy Awards are on the horizon once again, and this year’s ceremony — set to hit CBS and Paramount+ on September 19, 2021 — will be hosted in-person again. To unveil the latest crop of nominees, father-daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones, from This Is Us, and #FreeRayshawn star Jasmine Cephas Jones hosted a livestream this morning (July 13). As usual, there were some predictable nominations and a couple of surprises.
The Crown gained the most nominations in the drama categories, while WandaVision earned Marvel its first Emmy nom. Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, meanwhile, made history as the first trans actor to score a nod in a lead acting category. Bridgerton scored one in the Outstanding Drama Series field, along with star Regé-Jean Page landing one for Outstanding Lead Actor. The Queen’s Gambit has been nominated as a lead contender in Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, with star Anya Taylor-Joy nominated as well in the Outstanding Lead Actress category and her co-star Thomas Brodie-Sangster picking up a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Even Emily in Paris gained a nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, prolonging its awards chances after a pair of Golden Globes noms earlier this year.
This year's Emmys will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the full list of nominees, scroll below:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollet, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Gilian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bedel, The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of East Town
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or A Movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or A Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Philipa Soo, Hamilton
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air live on Sunday, September 19, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on CBS and Paramount+.