Getty Images

'The Crown' leads the drama categories, 'WandaVision' earns Marvel its first Emmy nom, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez makes history

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See The Full List

The 2021 Emmy Awards are on the horizon once again, and this year’s ceremony — set to hit CBS and Paramount+ on September 19, 2021 — will be hosted in-person again. To unveil the latest crop of nominees, father-daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones, from This Is Us, and #FreeRayshawn star Jasmine Cephas Jones hosted a livestream this morning (July 13). As usual, there were some predictable nominations and a couple of surprises.

The Crown gained the most nominations in the drama categories, while WandaVision earned Marvel its first Emmy nom. Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, meanwhile, made history as the first trans actor to score a nod in a lead acting category. Bridgerton scored one in the Outstanding Drama Series field, along with star Regé-Jean Page landing one for Outstanding Lead Actor. The Queen’s Gambit has been nominated as a lead contender in Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, with star Anya Taylor-Joy nominated as well in the Outstanding Lead Actress category and her co-star Thomas Brodie-Sangster picking up a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Even Emily in Paris gained a nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, prolonging its awards chances after a pair of Golden Globes noms earlier this year.

This year's Emmys will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the full list of nominees, scroll below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollet, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Gilian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Claire Foy, The Crown

Alexis Bedel, The Handmaid’s Tale

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of East Town

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or A Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or A Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Philipa Soo, Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air live on Sunday, September 19, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on CBS and Paramount+.