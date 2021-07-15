Here Are The Spies (And Allies) Competing On The Challenge

What do spies, lies and allies have in common? They will be at the forefront of The Challenge's upcoming season.
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will feature 34 players spanning the globe -- representing the most countries ever on the competition franchise. Assembled in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents will join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1 million in an epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games. Look out, James Bond.
See the veterans and rookies below, and do not miss the debut of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies on Wednesday, August 11.
VETERANS
Tori Deal - 5th Challenge
Nancy Gonzalez - 11th Challenge
Aneesa Ferreira - 15th Challenge
Ashley Mitchell - 9th Challenge
Kaycee Clark - 3rd Challenge
Amanda Garcia - 6th Challenge
Big T - 4th Challenge
Nelson Thomas - 8th Challenge
Cory Wharton - 9th Challenge
Josh Martinez - 5th Challenge
Kyle Christie - 7th Challenge
Fessy Shafaat - 3rd Challenge
CT Tamburello - 19th Challenge
Devin Walker - 5th Challenge
Nam Vo - 2nd Challenge
ROOKIES
Michela Bradshaw - Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers
Michele Fitzgerald - Survivor: Kaôh Rōng + Survivor: Winners at War
Emy Alupei - Survivor: Romania
Berna Canbeldek -Survivor: Turkey
Priscilla Anyabu - Love Island UK
Tracy Candela - Love Island Germany
Bettina Buchanan - Paradise Hotel Sweden
Esther Agunbiade - Big Brother Nigeria
Lauren Coogan - Love Island USA
Corey Lay - 12 Dates of Christmas
Jeremiah White - Love Island USA
Tommy Sheenan - Survivor: Island of the Idols
Gabo Szabo - Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary
Hughie Maughan - Big Brother UK + Dancing with the Stars UK
Emmanuel Neagu - Survivor: Romania
Logan Sampedro - Survivor Spain
Kelz Dyke - Too Hot to Handle UK
Renan Hellemans - Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch Belgium