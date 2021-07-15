Here Are The Spies (And Allies) Competing On The Challenge

What do spies, lies and allies have in common? They will be at the forefront of The Challenge's upcoming season.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will feature 34 players spanning the globe -- representing the most countries ever on the competition franchise. Assembled in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents will join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1 million in an epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games. Look out, James Bond.

See the veterans and rookies below, and do not miss the debut of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies on Wednesday, August 11.

VETERANS