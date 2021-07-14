The Challenge Is Set To Return With Spies, Lies And Allies

Spies, lies and allies are infiltrating The Challenge. Let the global espionage commence!
MTV announced today that the highly anticipated new season of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies will premiere on Wednesday, August 11. For the first time in the competition's franchise, 17 international players will face off against American players, and the series is set to roll out across MTV’s international networks in 190+ markets in the coming months.
Gathered in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these 34 agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1 million in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games. And no, they aren't "playing patty-cake" (as seen in the first look below).
Leading up to the premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek and meet the cast during The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation launch special airing on Monday, August 9 at 8/7c. Additionally, viewers can catch up on old seasons of The Challenge and the wildly popular spin off The Challenge: All Stars currently streaming on Paramount +.
Coinciding with Spies, Lies and Allies, MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will kick off its new season on Thursday, August 12 through the iHeartPodcast Network. Hosted by Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, the audio show will recap each episode of the current season, reliving the drama of the series’ biggest alliances, frenemies and feuds. New podcast episodes drop the day after and are available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.
Do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c, and meet the veterans and rookies vying for the Season 37 title below. Then be sure to follow The Challenge on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, subscribe to The Challenge on YouTube, and use #TheChallenge37 to join the conversation!
VETERANS
Tori Deal - 6th Challenge
Nany Gonzalez - 11th Challenge
Aneesa Ferreira - 15th Challenge
Ashley Mitchell - 9th Challenge
Kaycee Clark - 3rd Challenge
Amanda Garcia - 6th Challenge
Big T - 4th Challenge
Nelson Thomas - 8th Challenge
Cory Wharton - 9th Challenge
Josh Martinez - 5th Challenge
Kyle Christie - 7th Challenge
Fessy Shafaat - 3rd Challenge
CT Tamburello - 19th Challenge
Devin Walker - 6th Challenge
Nam Vo - 2nd Challenge
ROOKIES
Michela Bradshaw - Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X + Survivor: Game Changers
Michele Fitzgerald - Survivor: Kaôh Rōng + Survivor: Winners at War
Tacha Akide - Big Brother Nigeria
Emy Alupei - Survivor: Romania
Berna Canbeldek - Survivor: Turkey
Priscilla Anyabu - Love Island USA
Tracy Candela - Love Island Germany
Bettina Buchanan - Paradise Hotel Sweden
Esther Agunbiade - Big Brother Nigeria
Lauren Coogan - Love Island USA
Corey Lay - 12 Dates of Christmas
Jeremiah White - Love Island USA
Tommy Sheenan - Survivor: Island of the Idols
Gabo Szabo - Warsaw Shore + Celeb Get Me Out of Here Hungary
Hughie Maughan - Big Brother UK + Dancing with the Stars UK
Emmanuel Neagu - Survivor Romania
Logan Sampedro - Survivor Spain
Kelz Dyke - Too Hot to Handle UK
Renan Hellemans - Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch Belgium
