Encanto’s Trailer Will Make You Dance, Thanks To Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney

A trailer for Disney’s upcoming animated musical film Encanto has dropped today (July 8), and we have a first look at the new music Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has composed for the movie.

Set in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto tells the colorful story of a magical family called the Madrigals. However, teenage protagonist Mirabel, voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, is the only non-magical child and has to cope with being just “ordinary.” Yet danger lurks in the horizon to threaten her family’s magic, and she may be their only hope and savior.

One of Miranda’s new songs is featured in the trailer, and it characteristically blends folk-music elements with a bright beat easy to dance to, as well as lyrics vocalizing the film’s title and its setting in Colombia.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last November, Miranda discussed his anticipation of working for the film. “It's been so exciting because with Moana, it was the joy of my life, but I was the last guy hired. And with this, I've been in on the ground floor,” he said. “To be in on the development of an original Disney musical is such a thrill."

Aside from composing music for Moana (which landed him an Oscar nomination), Miranda was even featured as a special composer for and made a cameo appearance as a Resistance soldier in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He will also be co-writing and co-producing for the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Encanto is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. The film will be released in theaters on November 24.