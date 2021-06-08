The 2021 VMAs Are Heading Back To Brooklyn

MTV

Get ready: The 2021 VMAs are coming.

MTV announced today (June 8) that this year's show will return to New York City for another epic night of live performances and appearances from your faves, blasting off live from Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12. The 2020 show was initially scheduled to air from the Brooklyn arena but had to be moved due to the pandemic. Thanks to increased safety measures, the 2021 show is looking to center live entertainment once again, just as concerts return throughout the rest of the United States.

"MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices and execute a screen-breaking spectacle that brings together music fans from around the globe with the health and safety of our artists, fans, staff and partners remaining the No. 1 priority," according to a press release.

The date of the show falls one day after the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and ahead of the show, MTV will team up with the 9/11 Day nonprofit on events designed to "promote awareness and action" in honor of the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Last year's show, as hosted by Keke Palmer, featured one-of-a-kind performances from The Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and more.

The 2021 VMAs will air live on MTV on Sunday, September 12. Stay tuned for additional details, to be announced closer to the show.