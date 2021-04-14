If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Or if you’re like a few legendary contestants from The Challenge, try about 12 or 13 more times.

While MTV’s tentpole competition series has produced a collection of decorated victors across 37 seasons (think CT, Darrell and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell), it has, all the while, kept more than a few staples of the series from earning championship cash. Call it bad luck or a matter of circumstance, but Aneesa, Tori, Leroy, Jenna and other Challenge linchpins have somehow gone years without standing atop the hallowed podium.

Still, we appreciate their resolve and continue to cheer them on. In fact, we've compiled a list of Challenge greats who have come close to victory but have yet to officially taste it: