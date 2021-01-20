Watch Lady Gaga Belt Out The National Anthem At Joe Biden's Inauguration

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lady Gaga brought her pipes to Inauguration Day.

On the steps of the United State Capitol, as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris awaited to be sworn in to their new offices, Gaga belted out "The Star-Spangled Banner" in a red ball gown and black top a golden dove pin attached to her. Accompanied by the marine band, Gaga utilized a gold microphone, gold in-ears, and a gold olive branch in the dove's mouth a show of what she tweeted would be a "healing" moment.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor," Gaga tweeted before the inauguration event. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."

"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly," she continued. "I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."

As she exited, she stopped to speak briefly with Biden and Harris, as well as Barack and Michelle Obama. On Instagram on January 20, Gaga shared a message that she prayed that Inauguration Day "will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸"

After Harris was officially sworn in as the new Vice President, Jennifer Lopez took the podium to sing a medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," likewise with help from the marine band. And then it was Biden's turn to take his oath of office.