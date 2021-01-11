NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

'I'm not the one storming the capital, I'm literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven,' she writes in a new note

Lana Del Rey Explains Chemtrails Over The Country Club Artwork: 'These Are My Friends, This Is My Life'

Lana Del Rey's highly celebrated Norman Fucking Rockwell album dropped in August 2019, and for just about as long, the artist has been teasing its follow-up, Chemtrails Over the Country Club. On January 10, LDR finally gave her most substantive update on the LP yet, sharing its tracklist and cover art in a series of posts on Instagram.

The album, her seventh, will feature 11 songs, including a title track and one called "Tulsa Jesus Freak." According to her posts, it has no listed features. "There's always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there's always beautiful music too," LDR wrote in the caption accompanying the cover. "Introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club."

In addition to the photo, which finds the artist smiling surrounded by a group of women gathered around a table adorned with a country club-ready gingham tablecloth, LDR shared another pic of her and three others adorned with pearls and tiaras, teasing a new "music video out tomorrow," meaning we could expect it at some point on Monday (January 11).

Also notable is the top comment Lana left on her post announcing the album cover, which seemed to address backlash she received last year after calling out critics and fellow artists in an impassioned note. In the new comment, she wrote:

I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you.



My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I'm not the one storming the capital, I'm literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.

Chemtrails Over the Country Club is due out later in 2021. Find a teaser for the album here, and watch her perform the album cut "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" on The Tonight Show below.