Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Are Engaged: 'Forever N Then Some'

Ariana Grande is switching up the positions again — this time, as a bride-to-be.

On Sunday (December 20), the 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the news that she had become engaged to her boyfriend, now fiancé, Dalton Gomez after less than a year of dating. “Forever n then some," she captioned a carousel of five photos, which included snapshots of the couple cuddling as well as close-ups of a massive diamond-and-pearl engagement ring.

Following the announcement, the couple received a wave of well-wishes from friends, family, and fans alike. “YAYYYYYY!!!!” Hailey Bieber commented on Grande's post. “So happy for you guys!!”

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” Joan Grande, the pop star's mother, wrote on Twitter. “Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo.”

Grande and Gomez, a real estate agent, reportedly began dating in January. Their relationship was initially kept quiet, after Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson called off their engagement in October 2018. They appeared together in the music video for "Stuck with U," Grande's collaboration with Justin Bieber in May before making it official in June when Grande included a photo of herself embracing Gomez in a carousel celebrating her 27th birthday.

Now, Ari is rounding out 2020 in the sweetest way possible. The announcement of the couple's engagement also arrived one day prior to the release of Excuse Me, I Love You, a Netflix documentary showcasing performances of hits like "7 Rings" and "Dangerous Woman" as well as backstage footage from Grande's 2019 Sweetener world tour. Teasing the film in an Instagram post earlier this month, the singer described the project as a "love letter to u all."