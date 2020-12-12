Nilsa Prowant Reveals The Sex Of The First MTV Floribama Shore Baby

The MTV Floribama Shore family is about to have a little guy to welcome to the fun, because Nilsa Prowant is expecting a boy!
"We are over the moon," she added along with the YouTube blue-filled gender reveal above.
Nilly happily shared a few days ago that she and boyfriend Gus would be welcoming Baby Gazda in May 2021. Her MTV castmates commented on the heartfelt announcement: Aimee joked that she "can’t wait to be the drunk aunt," while Kirk quipped "thottin n plottin caught up to ya."
And pretty soon, the future mama will be teaching her son all about barrel-chested freedom fighters!
Offer your well wishes to Nilsa and Gus on their baby boy, and stay with MTV News for all pregnancy and Floribama updates!