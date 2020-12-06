Gal Gadot Lassos Flying Bullets In Action-Packed Wonder Woman 1984 Clip

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Inc.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to become one of the major blockbusters of the year, but until recently, the fate of the film was largely unknown to fans and producers alike. The superhero sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman was originally slated for release on June 5 before being pushed three times due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, first to August 12, then to October 2, and finally to Christmas Day. Now, the film is finally coming to roost, and a new clip dropped on Sunday (December 6) gives fans a deeper look into the action.

In it, Wonder Woman, Diana of Themyscira, jumps from a speeding taxi to chase down trucks filled with armed gunmen. She winds through moving cars, rips a steering wheel through a driverside window, and at one point, snatches a bullet flying through the air with her shimmering, golden lasso. The action-packed clip follows the release of the film's latest trailer earlier that day, which depicted a more human side of the Amazonian queen, hinting at a potential love interest.

The new teaser was shared during the broadcast of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, where its leading lady, the actress Gal Gadot was honored as the best she-ro in film history for her work in the Wonder Woman series. That performance — for which she earned a rate of $300,000, a sum that paled in comparison to many male actors in similar roles at the time — brought Wonder Woman to a whole new generation of girls looking for the representation of powerful female role models in mainstream films.

When accepting her award, Gadot recognized the importance of the role to series fans, as well as its personal significance. "Thank you so much, MTV, for honoring me with the first-ever golden GOAT she-ro award. It's been one of the greatest joys in my life to play this character," she said. "She means so much to me and I know how much she's loved by all of her fans, so to be part of her legacy is truly, truly, truly special. I'm so excited for Wonder Woman fans to take this next journey with me in Wonder Woman 1984. I can hardly believe we finally get to experience it."

The star-studded show was held down by the bubbly hostess Vanessa Hudgens. Other honorees during the 90-minute special included Jamie Lee Curtis as the original scream queen, Kevin Hart for his legendary comedic chops, and the hilarious, dynamic duo that is Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Later in the evening, the actor Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in August, was honored as a true hero for the ages with a tribute presented by his Marvel co-stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.