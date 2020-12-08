Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino And Wife Lauren Reveal Sex Of 'Baby Situation'

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren recently shared that they "have a baby situation". Now the Jersey Shore couple is revealing that their bundle of joy is a...boy!

"Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy," Sitch captioned the Christmas-themed blue-filled Instagram album above. The mama-to-be shared the same photos, adding "@itsbabysituation IS A BABY BOY."

The college sweethearts -- who said "I do" in 2018 -- announced that their "biggest blessing" would be arriving in May 2021. Shortly after the life-changing reveal, the future mom and dad launched an Instagram account for their little honey. Wonder if this little one will love ordering the entire menu as much as his dear dad.

Stay with MTV News for all Baby Situation updates before he arrives in a few months (around the same time as Deena Cortese's Baby Buckner #2!), and be sure to watch Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featuring Mike and Lauren every Thursday at 8/7c.