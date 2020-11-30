MTV

Laugh, Scream, And Dance: Your MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time Categories Are Here

Crowning the greatest of all time is no small task. Luckily, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are up for the challenge.

As previously announced, the awards show is leveling up this year, bringing you the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time to close out 2020. The 90-minute special, set to be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, hits MTV on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and as its name suggests, it will honor the GOATs in both film and television across multiple categories. But which ones, exactly?

Well, all the important ones. The show will present the GOATs across the following categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

We all have the favorite kisses that steamed up our screens, the beloved dances that made us get up and move, and the relationships whose dissolutions scarred us to the very core. The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time is here to crown the GOATs in all those categories. Let those decrees be the final word.

Which one of your faves will be honored? Find out on December 6.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more info on MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.