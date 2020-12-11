Plus, see who'll be welcoming munchkins in 2021!

2020 Wasn't All Bad: These Beautiful MTV Babies Were Born This Year

The year 2020 was the one that changed life as we know it -- and for some familiar faces from MTV, that also meant some shifting family dynamics. Translation: brand-new, and very cute, babies.

Whether it was mamas from The Challenge welcoming their first offspring or a teen mom 2 giving birth to her fourth (!) son, we're taking a look back at the infants who made their grand debut and the cast members who made pregnancy announcements this truly unique year.

First, here are the little lads/ladies who were born in 2020:

Kailyn Lowry's son Creed https://www.instagram.com/p/CD4e9SKAdbk/

Melissa Reeves' daughter Vienna https://www.instagram.com/p/CBGMqqqg3pb/

Amanda Garcia's son Avonni https://www.instagram.com/p/B8SKybHJVl5/

DC Young Fly's daughter Nala https://www.instagram.com/p/CE7qxbSA-fE/

And these mamas will give birth to brand-new additions in 2021: