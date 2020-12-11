2020 Wasn't All Bad: These Beautiful MTV Babies Were Born This Year

The year 2020 was the one that changed life as we know it -- and for some familiar faces from MTV, that also meant some shifting family dynamics. Translation: brand-new, and very cute, babies.
Whether it was mamas from The Challenge welcoming their first offspring or a teen mom
2 giving birth to her fourth (!) son, we're taking a look back at the infants who made their grand debut and the cast members who made pregnancy announcements this truly unique year.
First, here are the little lads/ladies who were born in 2020:
-
Kailyn Lowry's son Creed
-
Melissa Reeves' daughter Vienna
-
Amanda Garcia's son Avonni
-
DC Young Fly's daughter Nala
And these mamas will give birth to brand-new additions in 2021:
-
Chelsea Houska
-
Deena Cortese
-
Lauren Sorrentino (wife of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino)
-
Nilsa Prowant