Siesta Key To Return For Season 4

Cheers to this Siesta Key update: The hit MTV series will return for Season 4.

Juliette Potter, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller, and Garrett Miller will be back as they navigate friendships, relationships, careers, breakups and makeups in their beachside hometown in Florida. Production is set to begin this week in Sarasota, and there are plans to film at an international private resort in the coming weeks. Nope, we aren't kidding.

