Why Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Made A Complete 180 About Isaac's Custody Agreement

At the beginning of this Teen Mom 2 season, Kailyn believed that Isaac was old enough to decide if he wanted to stay at his mom's or dad's (after the 10-year-old stated he didn't want to go to Jo's home). But during this week's episode, Kail made a 180 about her previous stance on her oldest son being old enough to make his own choices when it came to the previously agreed upon 50/50 custody agreement.

"Isaac had called me the other day to ask me if he could stay at his dad's longer because Vee's family was coming to visit and his grandma [Jo's mom] was there," Kail explained in a diary cam. "I had to say no, because if I let him stay an extra week there, that means he wouldn't see his brothers here for three full weeks."

She continued: "I feel like over the last few months, it's been a little bit of a struggle to co-parent with Jo just because we had different views about Isaac being old enough to decide where he wants to be. I know now our custody order is in place for a reason."

Kail eventually called Jo to apologize, and she confessed that he was right about the two of them making these types of decisions and that it should not fall on Isaac's shoulders.

Jo's reply? "It's hard, but at the end of the day, we're his parents. He's 10 years old. We have to make these decisions," he said. "You're right, it's important for him to be able to speak about it and give us his opinion."

Eventually, Kail explained the situation to Isaac and how it needed to be an "adult decision" moving forward. Isaac understood and responded with series of okays.

Are you surprised by Kailyn's change of heart? Sound off, and keep watching Teen Mom 2 every Tuesday at 8/7c.