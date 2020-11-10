Chelsea Houska Is Leaving Teen Mom 2

Calli Rentschler - Baya Rae Photography

Chelsea Houska is saying goodbye to Teen Mom 2.

"MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years," the soon-to-be mother of four captioned the Instagram post above. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.

She continued: "We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

MTV issued a statement confirming the news.

"For a decade, Teen Mom 2 fans have followed Chelsea’s story and celebrated her milestone moments. From watching her journey as a young mother committed to doing everything possible for her daughter to seeing her relationship with Cole blossom into a happy marriage to becoming an entrepreneur, our viewers have been there through it all and always looked to Chelsea for inspiration and advice. As she begins her next chapter, we’re so excited to watch her excel in her future endeavors and look forward to finishing her story this season."

Be sure to watch Chelsea, Cole, Aubree, Watson and Layne on Teen Mom 2 every Tuesday at 8/7c.