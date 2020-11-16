These Are The Double Agents Taking Over The Challenge

The Challenge once featured free agents -- and now, six years later, the hit competition series will have a slew of double agents.
The Challenge: Double Agents, premiering on December 9, offers 30 players attempting to outsmart each other in a game of secrets for their share of $1 million. It's every spy for themselves -- and twists and turns await (as seen in the first look below).
Who will be attempting to seize all of the Challenge glory? Will veterans or rookies -- or one of each -- take home the grand prize? Get to know all of the competitors below, and do not miss the debut of The Challenge: Double Agents on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c!
VETERANS
Aneesa Ferreira - 14th Challenge
Twitter: @Aneesamtv
Instagram: @Aneesamtv
Ashley Mitchell - 8th Challenge
Twitter: @mtvashleybrooke
Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke
Cory Wharton - 8th Challenge
Twitter: @CoryWharton
Instagram: @CoryWharton_ig
Chris "CT" Tamburello - 18th Challenge
Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT
Instagram: @_famous4nothing
Devin Walker - 5th Challenge
Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker
Instagram: @mtv_devin
Darrell Taylor - 9th Challenge
Twitter: @mtvrrdarrell Instagram: @darrell_taylor_lb4lb
Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat - 2nd Challenge
Twitter: @fessyfitness
Instagram: @fessyfitness
Jay Starrett - 2nd Challenge
Twitter: @Jay__Qs
Instagram: @jqskim
Josh Martinez - 4th Challenge
Twitter: @JOSHMBB19
Instagram: @josh_martinez_
Kam Williams - 5th Challenge
Twitter: @iamkamiam_
Instagram: @iamkamiam_
Kaycee Clark - 2nd Challenge
Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin
Instagram: @kcsince1987
Kyle Christie - 6th Challenge
Twitter: @KyleCGShore
Instagram: @kylecgshore
Leroy Garrett - 12th Challenge
Twitter: @bruce_lee85
Instagram: @royleethebarber
Nany Gonzalez - 10th Challenge
Instagram: @nanycarmen
Nelson Thomas - 7th Challenge
Twitter: @_nelsonthomas
Instagram: @_NelsonThomas
Nicole Zanatta - 3rd Challenge
Twitter: @n_zanattaMTV
Instagram: @n_zanattamtv
Theresa Jones - 7th Challenge
Twitter: @theresa_m_jones
Instagram: @theresa_m_jones
Tori Deal - 5th Challenge
Twitter: @tori_deal
Instagram: @tori_deal
Tula "Big T" Fazakerley - 3rd Challenge
Twitter: theogbig_t
Instagram: @BigTFaz
Wes Bergmann - 14th Challenge
Twitter: @westonbergmann Instagram: @westonbergmann
ROOKIES
Amber Borzotra - Big Brother
Twitter: @amberborzotra, Instagram: @amberborzotra
Amber Martinez - Are You The One?
Twitter: @amba1210
Instagram: @ambaaa_
Gabby Allen - Love Island/Celebrity Big Brother UK
Twitter: @gabbydawnallen
Instagram: @gabbydawnallen
Joseph Allen - America’s Got Talent
Twitter: @itsjosephallen, Instagram: @itsjosephallen
Lio Rush - Former WWE wrestler
Twitter: @TheLionelGreen
Instagram: @thelionelgreen
Lolo Jones – U.S. Olympian/Celebrity Big Brother
Twitter: @lolojones
Instagram: @lolojones
Mechie Harris - Musician/Ex on the Beach
Twitter: @mechiesocrazyy
Instagram: @mechiesocrazy
Nam Vo - Ultimate Beastmaster
Instagram: @nam.vo.official
Natalie Anderson - Survivor/Amazing Race
Twitter: @NatalieeAnd
Instagram: @natalieeand
Olivia "Liv" Jawando - Shipwrecked
Instagram: @livleilani