These Are The Double Agents Taking Over The Challenge

The Challenge once featured free agents -- and now, six years later, the hit competition series will have a slew of double agents.

The Challenge: Double Agents, premiering on December 9, offers 30 players attempting to outsmart each other in a game of secrets for their share of $1 million. It's every spy for themselves -- and twists and turns await (as seen in the first look below).

Who will be attempting to seize all of the Challenge glory? Will veterans or rookies -- or one of each -- take home the grand prize? Get to know all of the competitors below, and do not miss the debut of The Challenge: Double Agents on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c!

VETERANS

Aneesa Ferreira - 14th Challenge

Twitter: @Aneesamtv

Instagram: @Aneesamtv

Ashley Mitchell - 8th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @mtvashleybrooke

Instagram: @mtvashleybrooke

Cory Wharton - 8th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @CoryWharton

Instagram: @CoryWharton_ig

Chris "CT" Tamburello - 18th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @TheOfficial_CT

Instagram: @_famous4nothing

Devin Walker - 5th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @MTVDevinWalker

Instagram: @mtv_devin

Darrell Taylor - 9th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @mtvrrdarrell Instagram: @darrell_taylor_lb4lb

Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat - 2nd Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @fessyfitness

Instagram: @fessyfitness

Jay Starrett - 2nd Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @Jay__Qs

Instagram: @jqskim

Josh Martinez - 4th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @JOSHMBB19

Instagram: @josh_martinez_

Kam Williams - 5th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @iamkamiam_

Instagram: @iamkamiam_

Kaycee Clark - 2nd Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @ThatStudMuffin

Instagram: @kcsince1987

Kyle Christie - 6th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @KyleCGShore

Instagram: @kylecgshore

Leroy Garrett - 12th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @bruce_lee85

Instagram: @royleethebarber

Nany Gonzalez - 10th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Instagram: @nanycarmen

Nelson Thomas - 7th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @_nelsonthomas

Instagram: @_NelsonThomas

Nicole Zanatta - 3rd Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @n_zanattaMTV

Instagram: @n_zanattamtv

Theresa Jones - 7th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @theresa_m_jones

Instagram: @theresa_m_jones

Tori Deal - 5th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @tori_deal

Instagram: @tori_deal

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley - 3rd Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: theogbig_t

Instagram: @BigTFaz

Wes Bergmann - 14th Challenge

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @westonbergmann Instagram: @westonbergmann

ROOKIES

Amber Borzotra - Big Brother

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @amberborzotra, Instagram: @amberborzotra

Amber Martinez - Are You The One?

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @amba1210

Instagram: @ambaaa_

Gabby Allen - Love Island/Celebrity Big Brother UK

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @gabbydawnallen

Instagram: @gabbydawnallen

Joseph Allen - America’s Got Talent

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @itsjosephallen, Instagram: @itsjosephallen

Lio Rush - Former WWE wrestler

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @TheLionelGreen

Instagram: @thelionelgreen

Lolo Jones – U.S. Olympian/Celebrity Big Brother

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @lolojones

Instagram: @lolojones

Mechie Harris - Musician/Ex on the Beach

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @mechiesocrazyy

Instagram: @mechiesocrazy

Nam Vo - Ultimate Beastmaster

Tyler Richardson

Instagram: @nam.vo.official

Natalie Anderson - Survivor/Amazing Race

Tyler Richardson

Twitter: @NatalieeAnd

Instagram: @natalieeand

Olivia "Liv" Jawando - Shipwrecked

Tyler Richardson

Instagram: @livleilani