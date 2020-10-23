Michael Muller

The Laguna Beach Cast Just Had Its Very First Reunion

Lauren Conrad told us back in 2004, "This is where it all happened: Laguna Beach, California." And now, the SoCal gal -- and her group of pals from the picturesque small town in the OC -- just came together 16 years (!) after their MTV debut. They aren't dunzo with each other!

The crew is coming clean reunited after several cast members (Lauren, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips and Dieter Schmitz) partnered with #GoodToVote and HeadCount to help boost voter registration efforts before the 2020 election. The goal was for 500 people to check their voter registration status for everyone to get a first-ever LB reunion -- and more than 20 times their goal participated!

So Lauren, Stephen, Trey, Dieter, Kristin Cavallari, Loren Polster, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Christina Sinclair and Morgan Smith gathered via Zoom to encourage fans once again to vote -- and to go to prom catch up.

Time to let the rain fall down and wake my dreams -- and watch the lovable MTV alums wax nostalgic together. Check out the reunion, above, and share your favorite Laguna Beach moments/quotes in the comments.