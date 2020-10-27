Baby number four is on board -- and Kail says it's all 'really scary'

'There's A Lot To Be Said': Kailyn Reveals The Truth About Her Teen Mom 2 Pregnancy

Kailyn confessed that she was dealing with "a lot of things privately" at the onset of tonight's Teen Mom 2 episode. She painfully said she had let "toxic" people stay in her life for too long and that she "lost herself" in the process. And during the show's final moments, Kail revealed her "private issue" had now become public.

"Chris' aunt decided to post a photo of my ultrasound on social media, which obviously went viral," Kail said as footage of the reports claiming she was expecting her fourth child were shown. "I haven't really said anything publicly about it."

Then she confirmed her life-changing news: "I'm pregnant." She continued that she had not spoken with him and that he has "been in and out of jail."

"I know that people have a ton of questions, and they're wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that. And I think there's a lot to be said that I haven't really talked about," she explained, while tearing up. "And a relationship where domestic violence is there and where, um, it's just really toxic. So I'm still trying to figure that stuff out."

Kail concluded that Chris won't be "included in anything."

"Going into this one knowing that he won't be there at all is really scary," Kail said.

Watch Kailyn's fourth pregnancy progress every Teen Mom 2 Tuesday at 8/7c.