Robert Pattinson And Tom Holland Square Off In Intriguing The Devil All The Time Trailer

You know, it's exciting that Robert Pattinson, who is Batman, and Tom Holland, who is Spider-Man, are in a new movie together. It's kinda like when Christian Bale, who was also Batman, and Hugh Jackman, who was Wolverine, were in The Prestige together in 2006 and played dueling magicians. That was fun. And the collaboration between Pattinson and Holland likewise looks to be fun, though not the kind of fun that comes from dazzling illusionists onstage.

In fact, The Devil All the Time looks terrifying. Quite frankly, it looks like Holland might even shoot Pattinson? If the trailer is any indication, anyway. I guess that's what happens when you're a likely crooked preacher and you mess with the wrong kid. Whether that happens or not, the new Netflix film's trailer is full of upsetting teases, including Sebastian Stan, who is Bucky Barnes a.k.a. the Winter Soldier, shooting a shotgun. So someone will definitely be shot! Even if it's not Pattinson or Holland.

In addition to that trio, the film also stars Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Eliza Scanlan, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, and Haley Bennett. That's a great cast! They all look to be caught up drama and intrigue (and likely violence) in a mid-century rural town full of mysterious secret and some depravity. That's the good stuff.

Director Antonio Campos recently told EW of the difficulty in adapting the film from book to screen: "I'm a big fan of southern gothic and noir and this was a perfect marriage of the two. Sometimes you might be adapting a piece and you think like, well, there is a seed of a good idea here and I'll just throw everything away and start from scratch. In this case it was like, we love everything!"

The Devil All the Time hits Netflix on September 16. Check out the riveting trailer above.