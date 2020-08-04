Kristin Cavallari And Stephen Colletti Just Had A Perfect Laguna Beach Reunion

Getty Images/FilmMagic

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti gave Laguna Beach loyalists so many unforgettable MTV moments -- from their drama-filled spring break trip (yes, she kept dancing on the bar) to their beach-based goodbye when he left for college up north (right near Lauren Conrad).

Michael Muller

Flash-forward sixteen years -- and the LBHS golden couple has reunited. No more "dunzo" for these two!

"2004 or 2020?!" K-Cav captioned the photo above with her high school beau. We can hear it now: "Stephennn!" Also, the smiles. And how they look so cozy...