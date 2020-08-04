Kristin Cavallari And Stephen Colletti Just Had A Perfect Laguna Beach Reunion

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti gave Laguna Beach loyalists so many unforgettable MTV moments -- from their drama-filled spring break trip (yes, she kept dancing on the bar) to their beach-based goodbye when he left for college up north (right near Lauren Conrad).
Michael Muller
Flash-forward sixteen years -- and the LBHS golden couple has reunited. No more "dunzo" for these two!
"2004 or 2020?!" K-Cav captioned the photo above with her high school beau. We can hear it now: "Stephennn!" Also, the smiles. And how they look so cozy...
Sound off on the iconic pair coming
clean together and relive their teenage days by watching all seasons of Laguna Beach on CBS All Access now!