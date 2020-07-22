'This Is Insane': True Life To Explore Stories Of The COVID-19 Quarantine

Life has been on pause as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. And several young adults are about to document their true experience during this unprecedented time.

True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories, premiering on August 5 on MTV, is a four-part, self-documented series which gives a raw and unfiltered look at relationships of hopeful young people as they work to adapt to life in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. And in the sneak peek above, the brave subjects are opening up about how everything is heightened while dealing with the emotional impact of being stuck in quarantine.

"We need space, and we just can't give each other space," one woman states, while a young man notes, "This quarantine is insane."

Catch more of True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories in the preview above -- and do not miss the series premiere on August 5 at 9/8c (right after a brand-new episode of Catfish).