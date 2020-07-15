Troye Sivan's Latest Single 'Easy' Is A Taste Of His Synthy New Sound

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Troye Sivan is back with his second single of the year, "Easy," which dropped on Wednesday (July 15). Seemingly taking cues from '80s pop groups like Bronski Beat, the new track from the Australian singer-songwriter is a synth-heavy slow-burn about struggling in love.

“I’m still in love and I say that because / I know how it seems between you and me,” he declares on the opening verse. “It hasn’t been easy darlin’.” In an announcement prior to the song's release, on Monday (July 13), Sivan shared a series of Instagram posts noting that he was "very, very scared to" put such personal work out into the world.

The single is also a taste of Sivan's latest take on the signature synth-pop sound he's been constructing for years. It dropped along with the announcement of his forthcoming "concept EP," In a Dream, which is slated for release on August 21 via Capitol Records. Produced by Oscar Görres (Tove Loe, the Weekend), the collection, his first since 2018's Bloom, will also include the brooding "Take Yourself Home," which released in April.

“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” he said in a statement, describing the EP. “Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”