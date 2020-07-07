City Girls And Doja Cat Mean Business In Their NSFW "Pussy Talk" Video

Courtesy of City Girls

After a seemingly endless parade of obstacles — including jail time and the leak of their latest album, the 15-track City on Lock — paved the way for their fateful reuniting last fall, City Girls are back, and they mean business.

That much was made clear with the Sunday (July 6) release of the music video for their trash-talking single "Pussy Talk." The visuals place the duo, Yung Miami and TJ, and "Say So" singer Doja Cat in an office setting, where they clank at keyboards with acrylic nails, prop their red-bottomed Christian Louboutin heels atop desks, and scan through file cabinets filled with documents about various types of men (princes, hockey players).

The Daps-directed video pans to fantasy scenes in which the crew dons glittering bodysuits and hardware, topped by pointed cat ears; these kitties, the video seems to say, are worth their weight in gold. Meanwhile, the refrain's lyrics note that "Pussy Talk" is multilingual, translating not just to "English, Spanish, and French," but also to "Euros, dollars, and yens." Grizabella the Glamour Cat could never! Check it out below.