MTV Studios To Re-Imagine Clone High

"Say whaaaaaat?" Clone High is back!

MTV Studios (part of the Entertainment and Youth Group), a unit of ViacomCBS, announced today that Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller will re-imagine the iconic Clone High television series with Emmy-nominated co-creator Bill Lawrence. It's time to return to school!

Together with MTV and Erica Rivinoja, the trio will reunite to develop and produce new episodes of the animated show, which was widely regarded as a time capsule of the early 2000s with its loving satire and wry parody of emo culture. Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series will serve as showrunner and will co-write the pilot with Lord and Miller.

Like the original, the re-imagined Clone High will explore high school and coming of age tension through the eyes of historical figures and U.S. presidents -- including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, Gandhi, John F. Kennedy and more.

Stay with MTV News for more Clone High-related updates -- and enjoy the inaugural episode of the classic series below.