Blackpink's Rosé Looks Pretty In Monochrome In New Saint Laurent Campaign

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

On Friday (June 26), the four ladies of Blackpink — Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo — dropped their sizzling, long-awaited single, "How You Like That," the first track off their forthcoming studio album, scheduled for release in September. The K-pop supergroup also released a decadent music video packed with couture moments, featuring high-fashion looks from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Celine, and Chanel. By the time this story was published, the video had reached upwards of 149 million views.

Stylistically, Blackpink is one of the coolest K-pop groups around, and as the girl group gears up for the release of their debut album, the road will be paved by many more exciting — and chic — moments. And on Monday (June 29), Rosé delivered.

The group's singer became the face of the French fashion house Saint Laurent's Fall 2020 campaign. Appearing in a series of demure, black-and-white photos by Anthony Vaccarello and a moody video from the filmmaker David Sims, she modeled a number of pieces with ease: an off-the-shoulder lace mindress, thigh-high boots, and delicate silver chains. For a photo that appeared on Saint Laurent's website, she wore pleated black trousers and a tailored cheetah-print blouse topped with a pussy-bow. (The American musician Lenny Kravitz modeled a similarly printed shirt on the menswear side.)

This latest collaboration followed Rosé's appearance on the cover of Elle Korea's July issue, which was released two weeks prior. The magazine first shared four cover options on June 10, asking fans to vote for their favorite, which would then become the cover of its forthcoming print format; but due to the enthusiastic response to the covers, three of those options made it to print. The singer, a global ambassador for Saint Laurent, appeared wearing garments from the French fashion house throughout.

On her personal Instagram, Rosé released artful behind-the-scenes images from the Elle shoot that show the South Korean vocalist lounging on set, as well as working with the crew. Scroll through below.