Sneak Peek: DJ Pauly D Is Helping This Man Get Revenge On His Wife

It's time for payback -- and help is on the way in the form of DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

In a sneak peek of the brand-new series Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, premiering on Thursday, Pauly explains that he is going to help a man named Garrick get the last laugh at the expense of his wife Zoe.

"[Zoe] pranked me in the middle of the night that her water [was] broke -- we were a month away from her due date," Garrick tells Pauly D in the clip about a now-viral stunt -- and the root of why he is on the MTV series. "We were supposed to have a scheduled C-section, so it was kind of a scary thing."

Garrick actually cried in the middle of the prank and was "very emotional." He also admitted his wife took it a "little too far."