Presenting The Jersey Shore Girls' Already Infamous Wedding Speech For Angelina

Deena, JWOWW and Snooki got quite a reaction -- it just wasn't the one they expected

The speech > the note.

During tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, Angelina became "officially officially off the market" when she married Chris. And, as most couples do, they had a party afterward with tons of food extended toasts. Make way for Ang's bridesmaids Deena, JWOWW and Snooki.

Before the trio began, Deena told the blushing bride, "It's good but funny." And Angelina couldn't wait to see what her roomies whipped up. Words as memorable as those featured in Jenni and Nicole's note to Sammi back on Season 2 in Miami.

Then the girls started.

"They say third times the charm -- I mean, you got engaged three times, but then the third one stuck," Deena remarked. "You tried living with us three times, and then you finally stayed. Not only is Chris the lucky one, but so are we."

"Angelina, you're the lice to my hair," Deena continued, which prompted laughs from the crowd (and Angelina).

"You're the fly to our sh*t," Nicole said, while Angelina responded with, "I love that."

"You are the trash to our bags," Jenni chimed in.

The next comparisons: "You're the throw-up to our hangover" (from Nicole) and "you're the dump to our island" (from Jenni, referencing Staten Island). The latter statement about the borough sparked boos and lots of thumbs down -- and Jenni telling everyone to "calm down."

The episode ended with Mike saying "Houston, we got a situation" and a negative crowd reaction. How will the rest of the wedding go? Do NOT miss the finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation next Thursday at 8/7c.