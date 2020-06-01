Ariana Grande, Halsey, Kehlani, And More Joined Protests Against Racist Violence

Getty Images

At the end of last week and into the weekend, thousands of Americans in cities like Minneapolis, Louisville, Columbus, Chicago, New York, and more gathered to protest police violence in light of the recent deaths of unarmed civilians George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more. Soon, the movement had grown global, with notable demonstrations in New Zealand, England, Germany, Italy, and other European countries taking place, as well.

Meanwhile, celebrities were using their platforms to support these protests and stand in solidarity. Lady Gaga, whose new Chromatica album was released as the demonstrations were growing on Friday, tweeted on May 31, "The voices of the [B]lack community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again." Likewise, Billie Eilish shared a long note affirming her support for Black Lives Matter, while P!nk called out President Trump directly for a decidedly limp response to the growing violence: "You're a coward and a racist."

Others — like Michael B. Jordan, Fiona Apple, and so many more — ventured out to participate in local protests directly. Find some of the notable ones below.