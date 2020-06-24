Pride Month: Remembering The Most Impactful LGBTQ+ Moments On MTV

June is Pride Month -- and this year holds special significance because it commemorates the 50th anniversary of annual LGBTQ+ Pride traditions (like the first Pride march in New York City).

While Pride events will look different this year, MTV -- which has always pushed forward the visibility of LGBTQ equality and highlighted diverse narratives -- is celebrating this month with digital content across social multiple platforms. From standout LGBTQ+ cast members to impactful moments from our diverse series, MTV is proud to look back at the channel's history featuring unique and important stories.

Take a look at the iconic moments from Real World, True Life, The Challenge, Catfish, Ex on the Beach, Are You the One?, True Life and more in the video compilation above -- and share how you're celebrating Pride in the comments.