The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Release Date Announced With Adorable Dance Montage

Netflix

Your favorite motley crew of superhero siblings — The White Violin, Spaceboy, The Rumor, The Kraken, and The Boy — are returning for a second season. Netflix announced on Monday (May 18) that The Umbrella Academy Season 2 will premiere Friday, July 31.

The announcement arrived via a socially distant montage video of the cast dancing around their bedrooms and living rooms to Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now." The new run will feature returning actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min, all of whom joined for the announcement reel. Check it out below.

The first season of The Umbrella Academy released February 15, 2019, becoming the third most popular series released by Netflix in that year. Based on the graphic novels by the same name from Dark Horse Comics and written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, the story follows seven children primed by their billionaire adopted father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, to become a fighting force, while their conflicting personalities threaten to tear them apart.

Three new characters will also join the ragtag family of heroes in the show's upcoming run. There's the confident leader Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood); a mom with a Texas twang, Sissy (Marin Ireland); and the equally brilliant and unhinged chameleon Lila (Ritu Arya).