Demi Lovato Drops An Emo 'I Love Me' Remix Fit For Friend Requests

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Pour one out for the top eight; a new drop from pop star Demi Lovato will have you yearning for the golden days of Warped Tour, angle-cut bangs, and that ultimate place for friends, Myspace.

On Thursday (May 7), Lovato revealed the official remix of her latest single, the self-love anthem "I Love Me." Made in collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the track gets a thrashing, pop-punk makeover featuring Barker's rolling drum beats.

The single arrives with a nostalgic, Myspace-themed lyric video; as Lovato belts over a heavily strumming guitar, the lyrics flow through bulletin boards, comment sections, and profiles. (Lovato has 139,475,967 friends, we learn.)

And on the refrain, she sings: "Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone / And I always got my finger on the self destruct / I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah) / I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)."

The song was first revealed in March in its original pop format, following her statement-making Grammys performance, which marked Lovato's return to the stage after struggling with addiction and a near-fatal overdose. Since it's release, she has collaborated with Sam Smith on the sporty "I'm Ready," slated to be featured on the British singer's yet-to-be-titled album.

"I Love Me" is the lead single off Lovato's forthcoming seventh studio album.