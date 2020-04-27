Lea Michele Is Reportedly Pregnant, Just As Glee Predicted

Getty Images

Here's some positively gleeful news: Lea Michele is pregnant!

The former Glee and Scream Queens star is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, according to multiple outlets. "They've always wanted to be parents," a source shared with People, who first reported the news on Monday (April 27).

Michele hasn't yet confirmed the news of her pregnancy on social media. Her last photo was a smiley selfie posted over the weekend.

Michele, 33, and Reich, 37, started dating in July 2017 and got engaged in April 2018. They tied the knot the following March in a romantic ceremony in Napa, California. Michele has shared glimpses here and there of her relationship with her husband — for his birthday this year, she wrote in a sweet Instagram post, "Happy Birthday to my incredible husband! Z you made all my dreams come true and I love you so much."

Last September, the actress spoke to Health about her desire to start a big family. When asked where she hopes to be five years from then, she responded, "Oh my gosh, I hope to be a mom of, like, 10 kids — if it's physically possible to pop that many out! Ha! I'm so excited about the thought of being a mom. I also want to continue making records, and I hope to return to Broadway."

Funnily enough, Michele's reported pregnancy mirrors the timeline of her Glee character, Rachel Berry. In the series finale in 2015, the show flashed forward to 2020 to reveal that Rachel became the surrogate mother for Kurt and Blaine's child (as well as a Tony Award winner; NBD). Upon learning about Michele's real-life pregnancy news on Monday, Glee fans couldn't help but comment on the similarities. See some of their reactions below.

Congratulations to the happy couple!