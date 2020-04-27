Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Is Hitting Disney+ Two Months Early

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

If you still haven't seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just yet but are an active Disney+ subscriber, Disney has a surprise for you.

The final entry in the Skywalker Saga is headed to Disney+ about two months early, so you can celebrate the upcoming unofficial Star Wars holiday, May 4, in style. If the phrase "May the 4th be with you" rings any bells, that's all part of the celebration.

Disney made the announcement that The Rise of Skywalker will finally appear on the streaming platform not he same day as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part documentary series that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the development of The Mandalorian.

It's a veritable Star Wars-palooza on that same say, as the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is wrapping up as well. It returned in February 2020 with its final 12 episodes and marked the return of characters like Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker.

There's still plenty of Star Wars content on the way beyond May 4, though. There's another season of The Mandalorian hitting later this year in October, and the as-yet-untitled Rogue One prequel series that will bring back actor Diego Luna to reprise his role as Rebel officer Cassian Andor. Unfortunately, there isn't a date for the Rogue One adventure, nor the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off that's reportedly been in the works for quite some time.

There are more still Star Wars projects in the works at Disney+, but we haven't heard much about any of them as of yet. At the very least, The Rise of Skywalker should be a good way to hold over fans looking for updates. Besides, we're about due for a rewatch, anyway.