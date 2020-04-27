Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, And More Performed A Passionate Bill Withers Tribute

YouTube/ArtistsCANVEVO

They honored the late singer by playing 'Lean On Me' for the Canadian special, 'Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble'

As a tribute to the late Bill Withers, Canadian artists paid homage to the late singer yesterday (April 26) with a performance of his classic tune, "Lean On Me." Artists like Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, and more connected their voices through their homes for a wonderful show.

The performance was a part of Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, a television special that served as a fundraiser for Food Banks Canada in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the end of it, this "Lean On Me" tribute came to honor Withers who passed away earlier this month.

In a note before the tribute started, the singers thanked Withers for his musical contributions. "Thank you for your lyrics and inspiring message," it read. "We are grateful to lean on music during our time of need. Your musical legacy lives on through us."

Afterwards, Bieber, Lavigne, and other artists came together to perform "Lean On Me" to the back of a studio-produced instrumental. Other artists like singers Bryan Adams and Sarah McLachlan spun the song further with emotion contributions to the ballad.

In the wider Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble special, other artists and celebrities appeared to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers on the frontlines during the pandemic. Drake, Ryan Reynolds, Amy Poehler, and more gave important messages for these employees's support in these difficult times.

Take a look at the wonderful "Lean On Me" tribute to Withers up above.