Demi Lovato Wants To Counter 'Cancel Culture' With Forgiveness

The 'Anyone' singer opens up to Jameela Jamil: 'I've been canceled so many times that I can't even count'

Demi Lovato was all over Twitter recently due to the discovery of a fake Instagram account allegedly created to drag Selena Gomez. The hashtag #DemiIsOverParty took over trends for a while, though there was no official explanation from Demi. that took place regarding the situation.

Instead, the "Anyone" singer chose to weigh in on a related topic: cancel culture. She appeared on a recent episode of Jameela Jamil's I Weigh podcast, but instead of discussing the kerfuffle or anything directly related to it, she had some words to share about being canceled and the hashtag directed toward her.

"I've been canceled so many times that I can't even count," said Demi, who didn't confirm or deny the Instagram account that started it all was actually hers. "The hashtag, #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing it's just, like, it doesn't even affect me anymore. So one, it's just not real." She continued with a brief explanation of her thoughts on the matter.

"I don't think that anybody was ever officially canceled, otherwise certain people wouldn't have Grammys today, certain people wouldn't have Oscars, and certain people wouldn't be where they are in their positions." Demi certainly wasn't shy about letting Jamil know what she'd like to see, though: a little more forgiveness.

"Where is the forgiveness culture?" she asked. "If you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you're canceled and you should stay canceled, but if you mess up and you apologize and you come forward and you say, 'I've learned from this,' then let that be an example for other people so that they can change too."

Interesting thoughts from the pop star, though she didn't address her own Twitter "cancellation." She did make her stance as a proponent for forgiveness known, however, which is a refreshing take all its own. Perhaps we'll know more as the days pass by.