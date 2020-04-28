Meet Baby Mila: Presenting Cory Wharton And Taylor Selfridge's Little Girl

Meghan Thompson

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have a brand-new, extremely adorable addition to unveil!

The Ex on the BeachSeason 1 couple -- who you can now watch every week on Teen Mom OG -- is proudly introducing their daughter Mila Mae to the world. Meet Ryder's little sister!

In addition to Cory's tweet, Taylor also shared some snapshots of her mini-me and reflected on her little girl's arrival.

"Welcome to this crazy world baby girl," the new mom captioned the Instagram album above. "I can’t even put into words how much I love you. After 9 months of carrying her, 22 hours of labor, 45 minutes of pushing, hearing her cry for the first time and the doctors putting her in my arms was the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life. 9 pounds 5 ounces, mommy ate too many sweets with you. Thank god for Cory because I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it the last few hours, I couldn’t have asked for a better support system. The last few days I’ve felt so full of love, she knows exactly who I am. I hope that every woman who wants children gets to experience this, I feel so connected and loved by her. Just like that I’ve turned into a mother and a protector which is why my comments will be off for this post.

She continued: "Mila, I love you with every inch of my body. I’m emotional writing this because you can’t put a feeling like this into words. My best friend forever my little chunky butt I get to smother you with kisses for the rest of your life."

The TMOG lovebirds -- who began dating in late 2017 after being blindsided in the surf and sand by their former flames -- have been documenting Taylor's pregnancy on the long-running docuseries; they announced the bundle of joy on the way in October 2019. And now, the petite princess has arrived!

Offer your congrats to Cory, Taylor, Ryder and their loved ones -- and keep watching the MTV family every Tuesday on Teen Mom OG at 8/7c. Then catch the father of two every Wednesday on The Challenge: Total Madness at 8/7c.