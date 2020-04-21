Even Your Fave Puppets Are Social Distancing In The Apple TV+ Fraggle Rock Reboot

Getty Images

Dance your cares away! Fraggle Rock is making a triumphant comeback. This time, however, your favorite Muppets are following the same social distancing norms the rest of us are.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is a series of new, original mini-episodes coming to Apple TV+, with Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt coming back for a second helping of fun. The first few episodes went out today on the streaming platform, with more set to debut every Tuesday.

This is a new vision of Fraggle Rock, in that it actually incorporates our strange modern times by reinforcing the connections made by the Fraggles through the friendships they've made. They all spend time in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, but they're still able to spend time together by way of Doozertubes. Doozertubes are special devices created by hard-working creatures called Doozers that allow all the Fraggle friends to link up – kind of like Zoom.

The show will find the Fraggles getting along (even while apart, a real mood) as they sing together, invite special guests on to hang out, and unite for one of their favorite songs: "Shine On, Shine On Me."

Interestingly enough, production of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! itself has managed to stick to social distancing guidelines as well. The new short form episodes are shot on iPhone 11s from the homes of artists and those on the production team across the United States.

So if you're feeling low, it's time to check out Apple TV+, find some friendly Fraggle faces, and sing along with the colorful characters on your screen. You can look forward to a new episode every week, and that means you'd probably better start brushing up on your back catalogue of Fraggle songs. Just kidding. We all still know the words by heart.