Christine And The Queens's Half-French Travis Scott Cover Is A Treat

Getty Images

She performed her own rendition of 'Highest in the Room'

Christine and the Queens's quarantine has been spent putting unique spins on popular artists's hit songs. Her latest cover is of Travis Scott's "Highest in the Room" and she remakes it as a part-French pop masterpiece. Step into Christine's space and go on this journey with her.

The trip starts in her room with hardwood floors where she performed covers of songs from both Steve Lacy and The Weeknd. In a black dress shirt and pants, she vibes to a synthed-out recreation of "Highest In The Room,", singing its English chorus before switching to French for a verse. The higher her shoulders bounce, the more she loses herself in the scene, fulling rocking out to her own creation. You'll be just as excited as you mimic her movements and work to learn the words to what she's saying.

Scott's "Highest in the Room" appeared on the Cactus Jack Records compilation album JackBoys. The LP also featured "Gatti," with Pop Smoke, "Out West," with Young Thug," and a remix of "Highest In The Room" that features Rosalía and Lil Baby.

Christine's cover of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" was released last month. Captioned "#TogetherAtHome," she moved across her wooden floors for a one-of-a-kind take on the song.

Her last new music was the surprise six-track EP, La Vita Nuova, that dropped in February. It featured the lead single, "People, I've Been Sad." She's released two episodes of a documentary series that details the creation of the project and the accompanying short film's choreography.

Take a look at Christine's cool cover of "Highest in the Room" up above.