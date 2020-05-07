Jersey Shore Scoreboard: Did JWOWW And Pauly D Finally 'Do Sex'?

We've waited over 10 years for this.

Tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation saw a decade's worth of secret sexual tension between JWOWW and Pauly D (almost) come to a head after Angelina's bachelorette party turned ratchet... in the best possible way.

Ghost tours aside, NOLA really started to turn up when the boys crashed the party (no RSVP needed when you literally are RSVP) and took it to a strip club. That's when Jenni, fresh off a breakup with Zack, set her sights on Pauly. And suffice to say, the feeling was extremely mutual, with Pauly declaring, "I would pay infinity for that lap dance" in reference to his roommate.

The rest of the crew was seriously rooting for some smush action, with Deena reading everyone's minds: "I would love to see Pauly and Jenni do sex -- it would be my favorite thing."

Even Vinny, Pauly's better half, was all about it, alluding to that unforgettable Season 1 moment between the two, Prince Albert included. "I 100 percent want Pauly and Jenni to hook up just because first of all, the history," the keto guido shared. "That first night when Jenni looked at Pauly's pierced penis, it was magical. That would be like watching greatness all over again. Ten years later, full circle."

It appeared that they were thisclose to coming full circle, with the famous DJ comparing her lips to "lollipops, watermelon and Blow Pops" just before asking for some privacy. But then... it didn't happen.

"The roommates would probably love to see us hook up; I think the world would love to see it. I just respect her too much. She's like my sister. I get it -- she's single, but not exactly yet," Pauly said, giving us reason no. 142 why he's pretty much the best guy ever. "I've only known her to be in a relationship. I've never known her to be single, so we've never had the time to explore that route."

Jenni was in agreement.

"I love Pauly for so many reasons, and I feel like because of that, there would have to be substance there before I actually sleep with him because this isn't 10 years ago," she said. "I don't want to be one of those girls who only like him because of his success, but I don't want to be treated like one of those girls either. I always said if Pauly really did like me for me and wanted to put effort into it, I would be very open."

It's been established that both Jenni and Pauly will be attending Angelina's wedding solo. Could an actual hookup be in the cards?