The Cast Of High School Musical Are Reuniting For One Epic Sing-Along

Getty Images

Is a High School Musical reunion what you've been looking for? Well, you're about to get what you've been wishing for. Bet on it.

According to Deadline, the cast of High School Musical are set to come together in the upcoming Disney Family Singalong special coming to ABC on Thursday (April 16).

All your favorite cast members are doing it up big for this unique event, which will be filmed entirely at home as everyone is currently practicing social distancing. Talk about an epic Zoom meeting. That means Zac Efron is even coming back to reprise his role, which is huge news. Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel – the gang's all going to be there, and ready to sing their hearts out from their own homes.

"We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course," said director Kenny Ortega. "Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes."

The group will be performing "We're All in This Together" as part of the Disney-themed special, which Ortega referred to as possessing a "communal spirit."

"You’re hearing those words chanted out — I’ve been sent videos from doctors, orderlies, nurses and medical professionals in masks and hospital gowns singing ‘We’re All In This Together’ in the hallways of hospitals," Ortega said of the song. "It’s a really nice fun coming together of a lot of young people that are banding together under the lyrics of this song for the show."

Get ready to flash back all the way to 2006 with a Zac and Vanessa reunion and one of the coolest things you'll see on TV this week. Who said social distancing had to be all doom and gloom? Seeing our favorite High School Musical cast members together again, even virtually, are making things feel pretty sunny indeed.