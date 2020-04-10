Charli And Dixie D'Amelio Might Be Taking Their Talent From TikTok To TV

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

There's simply no denying that 15-year-old Charli D'Amelio and her 18-year-old sister Dixie are TikTok superstars. With over 46 million followers on Charli's account and nearly 20 million on Dixie's, the sisters are always looking for more ways to connect with fans. And according to a new interview with Entertainment Tonight published yesterday (April 9), the D'Amelio family might just have a reality show in the works.

Without confirming whether or not it's actually happening, Charli told the outlet that it's something she thinks would be "super fun" — especially so fans can see how the D'Amelios spend their time when they're not on TikTok. "I feel like no one really gets to see," she said. "But people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool."

Charli also understands why a reality show about her internet-famous family would be so compelling. "They love it when we go live," she said of her millions of followers, explaining that a TV series might give fans a more realistic look at what her family is like outside of the viral video app. "I mean, it's really whatever helps us showcase what we're really like. Because people only see us, like, dancing or lip syncing to songs."

Charli and Dixie's parents were a little more direct about the possibility of a TV show and said "yes" when asked if something was in the works. "We're figuring out all that stuff right now," their father Marc said. "This has all kinda happened all really quickly. But we think if we're gonna do it, we'll go all in with it. And like Charli said, let everyone get to know us a little bit more closely. So, we're in the process of working it out right now."

As you could imagine, a reality show is a really big deal, and Marc and his wife Heidi are still just getting used to their daughters being internet "it" girls after their TikTok accounts blew up in a matter of months. "It's been fun," Heidi said. "It's a lot more positive than negative which is nice. And just seeing the whole thing happen so quickly, I think that's probably the craziest part of it." But despite the sudden onslaught of fame, their primary focus is "being there for each other" as a family.

So, is the D'Amelio family going to star in their own reality series? At this point, it's too soon to tell. But what we do know is that the family is open to the idea and currently ironing out the details. And for now, that's good enough for us.