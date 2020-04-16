Families Of The Mafia Melee: Will Joe Learn His Lesson Post-Arrest?

Joe may have declared, "I'm done getting arrested" -- but a night out with his Families of the Mafia peers landed him in trouble with the police once again.

It all began when the O'Toole twin (who had already chugged some drinks) yelled "yo" to a female bartender -- and she responded that she would not serve him if he addressed her that way. From there, another patron came up to Joe (who was seated) and asked, "How you doing?" Joe immediately demanded that he "step off" -- and the man responded by calling him a "jerkoff." The man then touched Joe's face, which prompted Joe to stand up and walk away.

But Joe's twin Jess was concerned.

"I know how my brother gets, so I get nervous," she stated.

And Jess had reason for concern -- in the form of Karina's boyfriend Paulie. Shortly after Paulie arrived, he walked up to Joe, and Joe could not maintain his cool. Or, according to Dennie, it was "mad uncomfy."

Paulie couldn't understand why Joe would want to fight him, and the two were broken up and told to go outside. But when Joe said he didn't want to exit, he was removed from the bar by the staff.

"Now you're done -- you're out of here," the bar's employee forcefully told Joe. "Don't push on me. You're not coming back in my bar."

But Joe didn't obey the order and decided to re-enter the bar with a friend. He was immediately detected, reprimanded and escorted back out with more urgency.

"I kicked you out of my bar -- get out of the bar," Joe was told before being shoved outside once again.

Taylor's take: "I saw my brother trying to hit a bouncer."

Before long, MTV production stepped in to keep things from escalating before the police arrived.

"The manager's going to call the cops," Joe was told by a producer named Adam (Joe was adamant he did "nothing wrong"). "I can't have you getting arrested. It's time to go. You gotta go."

And Taylor was scared.

"All of us have records and can't get in trouble with the law," she admitted. "Christian, me, Joe especially. Just get in the car and go home."

Police arrived -- and told Joe he was under arrest.

"What the f*ck did I do wrong?" were the last words he uttered before he was taken into custody and charged with criminal mischief.

How will Joe recover from his latest setback?