Ross Butler Learned The Hard Way Not To Trust Noah Centineo With His Animal Crossing Code

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for a couple of weeks now, and players have been traveling non-stop to their friends' deserted islands. But briefly, fans of Ross Butler got the opportunity to infiltrate his island, and it's all thanks to his To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You co-star Noah Centineo.

Yep! Yesterday (April 5), Centineo took to Twitter with the code that would allow Animal Crossing players to visit Butler's island. "I don't have animal crossing... but Ross Butler does, and this is his code," the Perfect Date star tweeted. "He's been super lonely lately and could use some new friends.. Go say hi to him from me."

As you could probably imagine, it didn't take long for Centineo's followers to try and pay Butler a visit. And let's just say the 13 Reasons Why actor wasn't overly thrilled about it. "Thanks bud," he responded. Fortunately, the game only allows a maximum of eight visitors on an island at once, and even though he wouldn't have shared his code publicly on Twitter, Butler welcomed his guests gracefully.

On his own personal Twitter, Butler thanked Centineo for releasing his dodo code into the Twitterverse. "Thanks @noahcent for inviting the world to my island," he tweeted. Butler also shared a hilarious screenshot from the game of his character chatting with a few of his visitors.

But fans of Butler did express some concerns about having fans visit his island, and they made some good points, too. "Have you got many supplies left," one fan asked. "I feel kinda bad for u." Another fan apologized on behalf of the visitors who came to his island and ruined his flowers. "I saw what they did to your flowers," they wrote. "As a fellow AC gardening enthusiast I am so sorry for such impolite people."

Unfortunately, it was those very people who gave Butler no choice other than to close his island's gates. "Alright guys, I just ended the session," Butler wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Look at all these trampled flowers! Visitors came and they just trampled my garden." Welp, sorry guys, but it looks like the fun's over.