Here's When Mulan And Black Widow Are Hitting Theaters

Disney

Disappointed over Disney rescheduling both Mulan and Black Widow? Chin up, movie buffs. You won't be waiting too long for your chance to head to the theater and see your favorite heroines hit the big screen.

After the movies were set for late March and early May respectively, Disney made the difficult decision to pull them back for a later release in 2020 among sweeping theater closures across the United States and the rest of the world.

Now, nearly a month later, most theaters are still closed, and there's no true indicator of when we'll be able to go back to seeing movies the way we we did before the coronavirus pandemic wracked the globe. Luckily, Disney has set both Mulan and Black Widow and their triumphant return to the big screen.

Mulan will be opening on July 24 as Disney's summer blockbuster, and summarily taking over Jungle Cruise's old slot, which used to be July 30, 2021. Meanwhile, Black Widow gets a new release date of November 6, 2021. This was previously the same day that Marvel's Eternals had been set to debut. Instead, it's been pushed to February 12, 2021. It's been a veritable game of musical chairs for many of Disney's properties.

The rest of Disney's slate has been dated as well, at least tentatively. For instance, Captain Marvel 2 has been scheduled for July 8, 2022, and Thor: Love and Thunder will be seen soon February 18, 2022.

While many of us are still practicing social distancing at the moment, it looks like we'll have to clear our "end of quarantine" schedules to check out all the movies that will be coming out during this inevitably extremely packed time. You bring the popcorn, and Disney is going to be taking care of all the films about to be making their way out.